El-Rufai inaugurates new governing board for Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has inaugurated the new Governing Board of the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship, a youth leadership capacity-building programme established in 2018.

The board members held their inaugural meeting by video conference immediately after the inauguration.

The new board members are Prof. Clara Ejembi, Ibukun Awosika, Maryam Uwais, Ndidi Nwuneli, Lola Shoneyin and Asue Ighodalo.

They join some pioneer members who have been reappointed, including Dele Olojede, Kadaria Ahmed, Hadiza Bala-Usman, Jimi Lawal, Bilya Bala, Segun Adeniyi, Japheth Omojuwa and Muhammad Sani Abdullahi.

Pulitzer Prize winner Dele Olojede chairs the board while public health consultant Prof. Clara Ladi Ejembi serves as vice-chair.

The pioneer set of 16 young persons, selected from all over Nigeria, resumed in August 2018 and completed the 12-month fellowship in July 2019. The second set of 16 fellows were enrolled the following month and are due to graduate in July 2020. The selection process for the third set of fellows, expected to resume in August 2020, is going according to schedule.

Mr El-Rufai has expressed his profound gratitude to the members of the pioneer Governing Board, chaired by Hakeem Belo-Osagie, which helped to actualise the government’s vision for the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship and start it off on such a strong footing.

The governor thanked members of the new board for agreeing to serve, declaring his confidence that they will build on the solid foundations that have been laid.

The members of the new Governing Board of the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship are:

Mr. Dele Olojede Chairman

Prof. Clara Ejembi Vice-Chair

Asue Ighodalo

Ibukun Awosika

Bilya Bala

Hadiza Bala Usman

Segun Adeniyi

Maryam Uwais

Jimi Lawal

Kadaria Ahmed

Muhammad Sani Abdullahi

Ndidi Nwuneli

Japheth Omojuwa

Lola Shoneyin

Representative, the Kashim Ibrahim Family Zainab Mohammed, pioneer Programme Administrator, is appointed Secretary of the Governing Board.

Muyiwa Adekeye

Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication)

7th May 2020