Ganduje appoints new Emir of Rano

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State
Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State

The Kano State government has approved the appointment of the district head of Kibiya, Kabiru Inuwa, as the new Emir of Rano.

The Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Alhaji, announced this on Tuesday after the kingmakers forwarded names of three persons to the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The two other nominees are Muhammadu Umar (district head of Bunkure) and Munir Abubakar (Chiroman Rano).

Mr Ganduje charged the new emir to be just and fair to his subjects.

The immediate past Emir of Rano, Tafida Abubakar Illa, died on Saturday at the age of 74.

The late emir was on Friday admitted at Mallam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital over an undisclosed ailment.

He was later referred to the Nasarawa Specialist Hospital for further medical attention, where he died on Saturday.

The Rano Emirate is one of the four emirates created by Mr Ganduje.

