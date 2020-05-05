Coronavirus: Most Kaduna active cases are Almajiris repatriated from Kano — Official

Related News

The Kaduna State committee on COVID-19 has said that two policemen are among the 72 active cases being currently treated for the new coronavirus in the state.

The government also revealed in a statement, signed by Muyiwa Adeyeye, the spokesman to Kaduna’s Governor Nasir Elrufai, that 65 of the cases, which represent 90 percent of the COVID-19 patients currently in the state’s isolation center, are Almajiris (Islamic pupils) recently repatriated from Kano State.

The Kaduna government said that policemen are amongst security officials flouting interstate restriction of movement imposed by the government to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Standing Committee is aware of documented instances of police and paramilitary personnel that have been involved in illegal interstate travel,” Mr Adekeye, a Special Adviser to Kaduna State Governor Media & Communications, said.

“This is unfortunate. Two policemen are among the 72 persons the state is treating for Covid-19. This should serve to remind everyone that nobody is immune to the virus.”

Mr Adeyeye, whose statement gave an update on the COVID-19/situation in the state

said as on 4th May 2020, “Kaduna State is treating 72 Covid-19 patients.”

“And the Almajirai (Islamic pupils) that recently returned from Kano constitute 65 of these cases.

“The seven other cases on admission are persons with travel history outside Kaduna State or their contact,” he explained.

Mr Adeyeye said since the index case, which was Governor Elrufai, was reported on March 28, the state has “discharged eight patients and has recorded one fatality who died before his positive test result was received.”

“Overall, 81 cases have been recorded in the state but the active cases are now 72.”

The committee has warned against illegal interstate travelling.

“Such persons are violating the state’s Quarantine Orders as well as the nationwide prohibition of interstate travel by the Federal Government, “the statement reads.

“Beyond illegal conduct, such persons are risking the health and lives of Kaduna State residents by recklessly spreading the virus across state lines.

The spokesman said sneakers into Kaduna should not be allowed “to spread sickness and make nonsense of the sacrifices the people of Kaduna State are making in enduring the tough but necessary measures announced to protect them.”

He also urged citizens who presume that they have been exposed to the new coronavirus “should act responsibly, avoid infecting others, contact health officials, and isolate themselves until the authorities come to see them.”

“Such persons are urged to readily volunteer all relevant information on their health, travel history, and contacts.

Kaduna is currently on the second week of its renewed COVID-19 lockdown that is expected to last for 30 days.