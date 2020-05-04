COVID-19: 14 health workers infected in Katsina

Related News

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, on Monday said 14 health workers are among the 75 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Mr Masari told journalists that out of these cases, six have been discharged from the isolation centre in the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.

He said among the infected health workers, 10 were medical personnel from the Federal Medical Centre while the other four are from private clinics.

The governor said of the 37 recently confirmed cases, “only one is from Daura while the others are from Katsina.”

‘Lockdown’ on Emir’s palace

On Monday, armed security personnel reportedly locked down the palace of the Emir of Daura following the violation of the physical distancing directive observed in the palace.

Thousands of residents had trooped to the emir’s palace to receive some palliatives being distributed to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

On the development, the governor said “there was nothing wrong with the action (lockdown) adding that it was done to check the spread of COVID.

He also said the government would strengthen the lockdown in Katsina and Daura “as compliance was negligible”.

He assured that the government would increase spots where residents can purchase food items and medicines and the government will also provide frontline health workers with protective items.

Mr Masari also appealed to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to consider providing a testing centre in the state.