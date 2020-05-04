Jigawa records another coronavirus death

Jigawa State government on Sunday announced yet another death from the novel coronavirus ravaging mankind across the globe.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how a Lagos returnee, a resident of Fanisau community in Dutse Local Government Area, died from the disease.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Abba Zakari, told Freedom Radio late Sunday that the state recorded the second death from a female patient, a resident of Miga Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Zakari, who is also the chairman, Jigawa taskforce on COVID-19, said the deceased was initially admitted at two different health facilities in the state before she tested positive to COVID-19.

The deceased had other underlying medical history before she was said to be infected by her husband, also a Lagos returnee.

As part of efforts to fight the disease, the state government has taken samples of 679 deported Almajiris in the state to a private laboratory accredited by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the official said.

Also, the state has identified 950 non indigene Almajiris in Kazaure Local Government Area whose movement have been restricted and the government has commenced free feeding.

