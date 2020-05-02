Emir of Rano, Kano’s new emirate, is dead

Related News

The Emir of Rano, Tafida Abubakar Illa, is dead.

He was aged 74.

The secretary, Rano Emirate council, Sank Haruna, told PREMIUM TIMES, that he received the news about the emir’s death few minutes to 5 p.m.

“I’m now on my way to the hospital, the emir is dead,” he said.

The late emir was on Friday admitted at Mallam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital over an undisclosed ailment.

He was later referred to the Nassarawa Specialist Hospital for further medical attention, where he died on Saturday.

The Rano Emirate is one of the newly created four emirates by governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Background

The Kano State government on Friday said preliminary investigations into the recent unexplained deaths recorded in the state showed many victims died from malaria and Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM).

Many of the victims also had underlying medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, among others illnesses, the official added.

Salihu Yakasai, spokesperson to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, said many of the victims could not get adequate medical attention before they passed on.

Kano’s rising coronavirus infections

The result announced by NCDC) on Friday showed Kano leading the table for the second straight day ahead of Abuja and Lagos.

While Kano reported 92 new infections Abuja followed with 36 while Lagos fell to the third for the first time with 30 cases.

In all, Lagos remains the Nigeria’s epicentre of the disease with 1,006 cases, followed by Kano with 311 and Abuja with 214.