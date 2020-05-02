COVID-19: Kaduna records first death, victim ‘concealed trip to Kano’ – Official

Related News

The Kaduna State government says it has recorded its first casualty to the coronavirus pandemic and additional three active cases.

The state Commissioner for Health, Amina Bolani, confirmed this on Saturday in Kaduna.

She said the first fatality was among additional three COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state.

According to the commissioner, the state now has 28 confirmed cases and awaits results of 350 samples it sent for tests.

She said that the samples were especially from ‘almajiris’.

“Testing of 167 almajiris who returned from Kano has now been completed, and the number of positive cases from this group may rise.

“Cases in the state rose to 28 on Thursday.

”The three patients that increased the number from 25 include two males and the first female COVID-19 case in the state,” the official said.

She said that the female patient was a health worker not involved in the treatment of COVID-19 cases.

“One of the two males was a retired civil servant with underlying medical conditions, who concealed his recent travel to Kano when he visited a public hospital and a private hospital.

“He was eventually admitted at the isolation centre with respiratory distress.

”He died before his positive test result was released. He is the first COVID-19 fatality in Kaduna State,” she said.

The official said that the family of the deceased had been informed of his demise, and he had been buried according to the burial protocol of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Following this development, state health officials are decontaminating the two hospitals that the deceased visited.

“Staff who attended to him have been isolated, as well as his family members.”

“The ministry, therefore, appeal to citizens who suspect that they have been exposed to COVID-19 to avoid infecting others.

“They should rather follow the safe protocol of isolating themselves at home while contacting health officials.

READ ALSO:

“Concealing relevant information and engaging in conduct that exposes others to the risk of infection constitute a danger to the community and will be regarded as wilful and reckless endangerment of the well-being and lives of other citizens.

“Such conduct contravenes the provisions of the Quarantine Orders and could lead to prosecution,” the commissioner said.

She also advised the state residents to maintain hand washing, personal hygiene, social distancing, and avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

She also urged the residents to wear face masks when leaving their homes, and wash their hands when on return.

“Keeping safe from this pandemic is a responsibility of every citizen.

“All of us must take steps to protect ourselves and our households from COVID-19.”

(NAN)