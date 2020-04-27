Buhari imposes ‘total lockdown’ on Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced a total lockdown of Kano for two weeks.

The president said this on Monday night while addressing Nigerians on the COVID-19 outbreak.

“With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of two weeks effective immediately. The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighboring States,” the president said.

Kano has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria and has also witnessed unexplained deaths recently.

