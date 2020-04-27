Kaduna confirms five new COVID-19 cases

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai [PHOTO CREDIT: @BashirAhmaad]
The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in the state, thus bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to nine.

The State Commissioner for Health, Amina Baloni, said on Monday that the new cases were among the Almajiri recently repatriated from Kano.

Mrs Baloni said contacts of the new cases were being traced so that they could be monitored and tested if they meet the case definition.

“The new patients have been moved to the Infectious Diseases Control Centre, the state’s premier isolation centre.

“Our medical professionals are treating them with the same high standards and we wish all our nine active cases speedy recovery,’’ she said.

The commissioner said testing capacity had improved in the state, as two laboratories, one each in Kaduna and Zaria, have been accredited by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, to conduct COVID-19 tests.

The commissioner reminded the general public of the importance of hand washing, personal hygiene, social distancing and avoidance of large gatherings for their protection from COVID-19.

(NAN)

