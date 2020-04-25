Coronavirus: Jigawa police investigating alleged shooting of 10-year-old

Related News

The Jigawa Police Commissioner, Usman Gomna, on Saturday, said the command has commenced an investigation into the cause of the death of a ten-year-old boy.

The victim, Usman Abdulkadir, was allegedly hit by a stray bullet from the police enforcing the lockdown at Sankara Market in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Earlier, the father of the victim, Abdulkadir Suleiman, told PREMIUM TIMES that his son, a primary five pupil, died while receiving treatment at Aminu Kano Teaching on Thursday.

The command spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, said all the officers who participated in the lockdown enforcement at Sankara market are under investigation.

According to Mr Jinjiri, the police had obtained a medical report from Sankara health facility and Ringim General Hospital where the deceased was first diagnosed.

“Also, we are going to obtain a medical report from Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital in Dutse and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano where the deceased was later referred, as part of the discreet investigation.

“The command has no intention to cover any of its personnel found violating rules of engagement and the outcome of the investigation would be known publicly soon,” the police spokesperson said.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news on how the 10-year-old sustained a wound on his head following the alleged shooting.

The father of the victim, Mr Suleiman, and other residents in Sankara community identified the officer responsible for the shooting.

They said the officer is known for ‘unprofessional conduct’.