Coronavirus: Jigawa police investigating alleged shooting of 10-year-old

Nigeria Police officers
Nigeria Police officers

The Jigawa Police Commissioner, Usman Gomna, on Saturday, said the command has commenced an investigation into the cause of the death of a ten-year-old boy.

The victim, Usman Abdulkadir, was allegedly hit by a stray bullet from the police enforcing the lockdown at Sankara Market in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Earlier, the father of the victim, Abdulkadir Suleiman, told PREMIUM TIMES that his son, a primary five pupil, died while receiving treatment at Aminu Kano Teaching on Thursday.

The command spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, said all the officers who participated in the lockdown enforcement at Sankara market are under investigation.

According to Mr Jinjiri, the police had obtained a medical report from Sankara health facility and Ringim General Hospital where the deceased was first diagnosed.

“Also, we are going to obtain a medical report from Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital in Dutse and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano where the deceased was later referred, as part of the discreet investigation.

READ ALSO: President Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, Yahaya Muhammad, is dead

“The command has no intention to cover any of its personnel found violating rules of engagement and the outcome of the investigation would be known publicly soon,” the police spokesperson said.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news on how the 10-year-old sustained a wound on his head following the alleged shooting.

The father of the victim, Mr Suleiman, and other residents in Sankara community identified the officer responsible for the shooting.

They said the officer is known for ‘unprofessional conduct’.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.