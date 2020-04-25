Zamfara records first coronavirus cases, acquires ventilators, test kits

Related News

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has confirmed that two people have tested positive to COVID-19 in the state.

This comes as the state government announced the purchase of 12 ventilators and 20,000 test kits for its isolation centers, according to a statement by spokesperson of the governor, Zailani Bappa.

In a late night announcement via a short video clip, the governor said two persons were found to be positive from a test conducted by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) which was made available to him late night on Friday.

Governor Matawalle said that the result justifies the measures taken by his administration to protect the citizens from the spread of the disease despite the fact that at that time, no index case was recorded in the state.

“Hence, later in the day, I will announce additional measures to be taken in order to further protect our citizens from the spread of this deadly virus in OUR dear state,” Mr Matawalle announced.

He urged the citizens in the state to be more responsive to all the international good practices of observing social distancing, use of face masks, hand sanitisers and keeping away from crowds as much as possible.

Inspecting the acquired facilities at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital isolation center, Gusau, Governor Matawalle said his administration will continue to do all that was required to ensure the protection of the citizens against the spread of the virus.

Other items procured included hand sanitisers and face masks for distribution to all quarters across the state.

Mr Matawalle urged all residents of Zamfara State to obey the rules introduced by the state government during this Ramadan season as it remains the only option for the people to be less vulnerable to the spread of the disease in the state.

He said the closure of entry points to the state and the setting up of mobile courts to instantly try and prosecute offenders was done in good faith just as the measures of suspending this year’s Tafsir, Taraweeh and Ittikaf across the state was also done in good faith.