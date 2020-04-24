Coronavirus: Jigawa to quarantine 524 almajiris deported from Kano

almajiris deported from Kano
almajiris deported from Kano

Jigawa State Government, on Thursday, said it would quarantine 524 almajiris that were deported from Kano to the state, to prevent any spread of coronavirus.

The state’s governor, Muhammad Badaru, who received the almajiris at the NYSC orientation camp in Dutse, said they would undergo medical screening at the camp before being quarantined at their respective homes.

“We’re hopeful that their parents would be able to isolate them for two weeks under the supervision of the state government after providing them with basic needs that would last for the quarantine period,” Mr Badaru said.

The governor said in a situation where that would not be possible, the government would provide a safer place for the period of two weeks until they are satisfied that the children do not pose a threat to the community.

‘We are witnessing how Lagos returnees are being rejected by their relatives in Jigawa until they are diagnosed (as) coronavirus negative before they are accepted to mingle with their community members,’ the governor said.

READ ALSO: Kano COVID-19 committee officials test positive for virus- Official

Mr Badaru also said Jigawa State is also considering deporting kano’s Almajiris, possibly after the pandemic, because doing that now would violate the social distance rule, thus putting them at risk of contracting the disease.

The governor added that, more importantly, the northern governors have agreed to ban the traditional practice of Almajiri system of education with more sophisticated, modern ones.

Earlier, the Kano State commissioner of Education, Sunusi Kiru, who led the team that transported the almajiris to Jigawa said the children went through medical screening before they were boarded to Jigawa.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.