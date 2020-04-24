Zamfara ready to receive returning almajiris

Related News

In line with this week’s agreement by the Northern Governors’ Forum to repatriate all almajiris in their respective states to their states of origin, Governor Bello Matawalle has made adequate arrangement to absorb Zamfara returnees this fasting period.

Governor Matawalle said in a state-wide broadcast that his administration is ready to receive all the almajiriis from other states who are indigenes of Zamfara State.

“However, we have made arrangement at our borders to ensure that all returnees are properly checked to ensure that they are free from covid-19 infections,” Governor Matawalle added.

He said that it was worrisome that the Northern states are still bedevilled by the menace of growing number of almajiris which is constituting a social problem for the region.

Similarly, all traders who left for Kano to purchase essential commodities on the eve of the fasting period are now being properly checked to ensure their health status concerning the covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Matawalle said his administration has procured ventilators, testing kits and preventive equipment for the two isolation centres in the state including ambulances in all the General Hospitals in the state despite the fact that there’s no index recorded in the state yet.

“We cannot afford the be complacent, especially with the recent developments in our neighbouring States,” Governor Matawalle added.

Governor Matawalle also extended border closure for another two weeks just as he approved setting up of mobile courts for instant prosecution of offenders.

He also announced the suspension of this year’s Ramadan Tafsir, Taraweeh and Ittikaf across the state.

“What we are doing is in tandem with international good practices concerning the current pandemic ravaging the globe,” Governor Matawalle posited.

“Although we do not have a single index recorded here in our state, but we are worried today with the developments in our neighbouring states of Sokoto and Katsina. We cannot afford to be complacent”, Governor Matawalle observed.

He warned that any vehicle caught trying to penetrate the state borders or leave the state will be confiscated for good and the owner of the vehicle prosecuted.

Governor Matawalle said, however, that people were still free to travel anywhere within the state and conduct their normal businesses.

“In all these however, I enjoin you to observe the best practices of social distancing, use of face masks and hand sanitisers”, Governor Matawalle added.

He said the state Government has provided two isolation centers and has equipped them. “We have also ordered ventilators and rest kits some of which have already arrived and will be unveiled soon”, Governor Matawalle informed.

More over, he said, the state government has ordered for food stuff and essential commodities for distribution to citizens to cushion the effect of the present moment as the fasting period commences.