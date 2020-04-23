Coronavirus Lockdown: 10-year-old allegedly shot by police in critical condition – Father

Nigeria Police officers
Nigeria Police officers

A ten-year-old boy allegedly shot by police while enforcing lockdown order in Sankara community in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, is in critical condition, his father told PREMIUM TIMES.

The father of the victim, Abdulkadir Suleiman, said his son, Usman, sustained a fracture in his head and that his condition is critical as he has been unconscious for three days.

“I’m in confusion, I don’t know what to do, I was referred from Ringim General Hospital to Rasheed Shekoni specialist hospital in Dutse the state capital, yet my son’s condition keeps on deteriorating.

“From Dutse in Jigawa, now they referred us to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano where the boy is expected to undergo skull surgery,” the father said.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news on how the teenager sustained a wound at his head, allegedly by a police bullet while enforcing a lockdown in Sankara market in Jigawa.

But, the police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, denied that the boy was hit by a bullet. He, however, said the boy sustained a head injury by a stone peddled by rampaging youth resisting the lockdown order in the community.

The police command in Jigawa has summoned the father of the victim to ascertain the truth of the matter, and has vowed to render justice on the matter.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.