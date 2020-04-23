Coronavirus: Ganduje speaks on ‘unusual’ deaths in Kano

Related News

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Wednesday said Kano State has not recorded any ‘strange’ deaths in the wake of the coronavirus scourge ravaging the state and other parts of the nation.

He was reacting to Daily Trust newspaper report that 150 persons have been buried in Kano in the last five days, which the health minister, Osagie Ehanire, said was under investigation.

The governor disclosed this on Wednesday on a Channels Television programme, while speaking on COVID-19 and the state’s containment measures.

The governor, who expressed worry over the current spate of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, said “there is nothing to show that there is unusual frequency of deaths in Kano”.

He, however, said the state is still investigating the claim.

He said the death toll reported was exaggerated as “13 deaths were actually recorded in a place where it was reported recorded 70 deaths.”

“First of all I want to assure you that the information as portrayed by Daily Trust two days ago is not correct, because we undertook an investigation and in the initial report I’ve received, where some people reported 70 deaths, we found out that there were only 13 death. We will soon get a complete report,” he said

“But I can assure you that the information is not correct. There is nothing to show that there is unusual frequency of deaths in Kano State,” he noted.

The governor said there is yet no confirmation the deaths were caused by coronavirus infection. He said “the state has recorded only one death from coronavirus so far.”

“You know, Kano is a cosmopolitan area and people die from different types of diseases. But what is important is the confirmation of what actually killed the people that requested going to the hospitals. That is if they died in the hospital or with their families if they were not taken to the hospital. Certainly, there is no unusual burial taking place in Kano,” he noted.

The governor also said the state “is testing hundreds of people everyday” despite a recent report that testing had been halted in the state due to insufficient medical materials.

Kano has so far recorded 73 cases of the dreaded virus.

The NCDC said as of 11:25 p.m. on April 22, there were 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Of these, 197 infected people have recovered and have been discharged while the death toll rose to 28 from 25 reported on Tuesday.