Violence in Jigawa community as police enforcing lockdown allegedly shoot 10-year-old

Violence in Jigawa

A violent protest occurred in Sankara community, Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State on Monday evening following the alleged shooting of a boy by police officers enforcing the lockdown imposed on a market.

Residents alleged that the police fired multiple gunshots and used teargas to disperse people transacting businesses at Sankara market.

One of the bullets allegedly hit a ten years old boy, Usman Abdulkadir

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Jigawa State Government suspended all weekly markets across the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It was that directive that the police were trying to enforce at the market.

The father of the victim, Abdulkadir Suleiman, told PREMIUM TIMES that his son, Usman, suffered a bullet wound on his head.

According to the father, the victim was earlier taken to Sankara primary healthcare centre, where he was referred to Ringim General Hospital.

“He is unconscious receiving treatment.

“The police officer who shot my son is well known in the area for brutally, he has been identified by name,” the father said.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Audu Jinjiri, said the police went to the market to enforce a shut down order where they were met with stiff resistance by some of the locals who peddled stones at them.

However, the spokesperson denied that the teenager was shot by the police.

He said “the boy was hit by one of the stones peddled by the angry locals.”

