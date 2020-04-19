Coronavirus: Masari locks down state capital

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari
Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari

The Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari, has ordered a lockdown in the state capital after two new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded.

Mr Masari, in a series of tweets on Sunday, said the lockdown starts from 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

He said banks will remain open to enable civil servants receive their salaries.

The governor added that stores and pharmacies will also be allowed to operate.

“It is with grief that we announce the discovery of two new #COVID19 positive cases in Katsina LGA. In line with our earlier stand, the Katsina LGA will be under lockdown effective from 7am Tuesday. Residents are hereby directed to #Stay at Home to tame the spread of the virus.

“Stores and pharmacies that will be allowed to operate will be announced by the standing committee. Banks will remain open to enable civil servants to receive their salaries. We have also suspended, with immediate effect, inter-local government movements until further notice.”

Mr Masari had ordered the lockdown of Dutsin-ma and Dura local government areas, following confirmed cases in the state.

He further said that the government has suspended the annual Ramadan public ‘Tafsir’, and ‘Tarawih’ (Ramadan night prayers) in mosques and other centres and public places throughout the state.

There were nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Katsina as of April 18.

