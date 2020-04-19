Kano commissioner sacked over comments on Abba Kyari reacts

Related News

Muaz Magaji, the former Kano commissioner for works and infrastructure, sacked over his controversial comments on the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, has reacted to his ouster.

He said on Sunday that “as a Muslim and a patriotic Nigerian, I was only misunderstood by people to think that I celebrated Kyari’s death, the truth is I did not.”

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had on Saturday fired Mr Magaji, after he issued comments which appeared to be ‘celebrating’ the passing of Mr Kyari.

Mr Kyari died Friday in Lagos of coronavirus and was buried on Saturday in Abuja.

The sacked commissioner, Mr Magaji, on his Facebook page had written, “It’s very very important we put things in perspective so that we can save our system from punitive unconstitutional usurpers in the future!

“Democracy & democratic equity does not by itself strive.. It must be guarded and protected… One person, just one person can set a dangerous precedence!

“When you are all done with the pretence and crocodile tears, we will do a review in overriding interest of the Nation and its people!

“I am perfectly aware of the storm I am in… The fact however is I know what comes from the heart or that what is purchased! You all will come around,” Mr Magaji posted.

Ouster

In a statement, Kano’s commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, said Mr Magaji’s removal was as a result of “unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.”

He also said, “the action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise.”

According to the statement, “Mr Kyari led a life worthy of emulation by serving his country to the best of his ability”.

Magaji refutes allegation

But in a statement personally signed by Mr Magaji on Sunday, the sacked commissioner said his Facebook posts were misinterpreted.

“However, in an emotional reaction to my posting, agents around the office of the chief of staff misunderstood my whole meaning, infuriated from the loss of their benefactor, as such petitioned my principal His Excellency Abdullahi Umar Ganduje the Governor of Kano State, they twisted the narrative with explanation completely out of context and lacing it with religious and cultural connotations that made it necessary for our Principal the Executive Governor to show leadership and solidarity with the dead by relieving me off my position in Kano State as his Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural,” he said.

Read Magaji’s full statement below;

“I DID NOT CELEBRATE KYARI’s DEATH..PEOPLE ONLY MISUNDERSTOOD ME..

-Assalamualaikum, dear people of Kano and Nigeria at large, I want to sincerely clear up what a lot of people may have misunderstood and set the record straight. As a Muslim and a patriotic Nigerians, I was only misunderstood by people to think that I celebrated Kyari’s death, the truth is I did not.

Not only that, I made several posts mourning Kyari’s death on my same facebook account and through my special assistants but the general public couldn’t commend such or claim I did such post, rather tend to capitalize on a full-phrase post that is given another set of Definition and direction as well as negativity in other to tarnish my reputable image as a member of H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Administration and his loyalist and that of our National Party APC.

-The use of “win win phrase” is basically an attempt to explain the Islamic Promise on the people that died as a result of any kind of pandemic. The late Mallam Abba Kyari was privileged to die as a result of Covid-19,making him among the beneficiaries in Islam. He is conferred with the automatic privilege of martyrdom.

-Our Rasul S. A. W assured on the path of martyrdom in Sahih al-Bukhari, Kitab al-Jihad wal-Siyar. Even Sheik Isah Ali Pantami has taken time to explain more of this..By this, the death of Mallam Abba Kyari is a big win for him, which is almost the dream of every Muslim.

-On the other hand, Nigeria equally have the opportunity to restructure the office of the Chief of staff, where I called Mr President to ensure that we can utilize the pandemic challenges into more strengths, by disintegrating the power of the office for a rapid administrative flow, which over and above anything, our constitutional democracy is meant to achieve and function so often.

-However, in an emotional reaction to my posting, agents around the office of the Chief of staff misunderstood my whole meaning, infuriated from the loss of their benefactor, as such petitioned my principal His Excellency Abdullahi Umar Ganduje the Governor of Kano State, they twisted the narrative with explanation completely out of context and lacing it with religious and cultural connotations that made it necessary for our Principal the Executive Governor to show leadership and solidarity with the dead by relieving me off my position in Kano State as his Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural.

-I am confident that the Governor must make such a difficult decision as a conditional sacrifice to appease the aggrieved individuals who are aggrieved especially from their loss. I understand the difficulty of the circumstances, both from misunderstanding my post, to the Governor’s decision and in general the pains of people in Abuja. l understand perfectly well.

-Wholeheartedly, I want to use this opportunity to reiterate that as a devout Muslim, I could not have celebrated the death of any human being; because its against my culture, social civilization and most importantly the teaching of my religion. I equally want to appeal to all people, especially those in Kano to give people the benefit of doubts by accepting their explanation on what they actually and truly mean by themselves.

-I sincerely apologised for any misunderstood action, reaction and inactions, we are all in a difficult times that anxiety, worries and depression makes understanding and misunderstanding becomes difficult. Iam so sorry for any pain I may have caused both the families of the late chief of staff and my boss His Excellency Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. I am forever loyal to my boss; the Governor of Kano State and indebted to all the people of Kano state.

-I want to plentifully remain grateful to His Excellency for the opportunity he gave me to serve my state under his administration and am pleased to leave not on account of fraud, insubordination, dishonesty, treachery, disloyalty, betrayal, act of incompetence or undermining the government or the people of Kano; but due to this unfortunate misunderstanding and miscommunication of my Facebook post. I assure you that everyone will calmly understand my meaning by revisiting everything I’ve said. I am only humane, perfection is never part of our creation.

-I pray for Allah to grant the late chief of staff eternal rest in AlJannah Firdaus and give his family and associates the fortitude to bear his loss. May Allah continue to help the people and government of Kano State to achieve higher advancements.

Ameen.

Engr Muazu Magaji

Former Comissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Kano State