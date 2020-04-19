FG flags off Tradermoni, Marketmoni in Katsina

Related News

The federal government on Saturday began giving out N10,000 cash as interest-free loan to 5,000 traders in Katsina State.

The loan, which is given out under the federal government’s empowerment scheme, tradermoni and marketmoni, is expected to cushion the economic hardship caused by the novel coronavirus.

There are nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Katsina as of April 18.

The empowerment programme was inaugurated in Katsina by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, according to a statement from the ministry.

The minister, represented by a deputy director in-charge of disaster management in the ministry, Abubakar Sulaiman, said the programme commencement followed a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari that some reliefs should be provided for vulnerable Nigerians, including people living with disabilities.

Mr Buhari, about 21 days ago, ordered a three-month moratorium for beneficiaries of Tradermoni, Marketmoni, and Farmermoni, including some other federal government-funded loans to Nigerians, as a relief package against economic hardship.

The scheme, introduced in 2016 as part of the Buhari administration’s Social Investment Programme, is managed by the Bank of Industry (BOI).

Tradermoni beneficiaries are qualified to receive N15,000 as another loan if they pay back the initial N10,000 loan. The recipient can get up to N100,000 if they are faithful in repaying the loan. Marketmoni beneficiaries get between N10,000 to N350,000.

The minister said 130,455 traders in Katsina have so far benefited from the scheme.

She added that the first phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer of N20,000 to the poor and vulnerable households in the state has been concluded.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a technical committee to work with the Ministry to expand the National Social Register by one million additional households in order to include more vulnerable people whose conditions are at risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The minister said the federal government has delivered three trucks of rice to Katsina State as part of its relief assistance to the state.

A representative of the Katsina State government, Abubakar Nasir, thanked the federal government for its assistance to the residents of the state.

“This came at the right time to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the citizens,” he said.