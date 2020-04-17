COVID-19: Kano hands over positive patient to Jigawa

Related News

The Jigawa State Government on Friday confirmed a first case of COVID-19.

An official said the patient was transferred from Kano where he had tested positive and was in isolation.

The patient, 26 year old, a Lagos returnee, is a resident of Kaugama Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Upon arrival, he was detected at Kano, Jigawa land border by health officials from Kano State where his sample was taken. He tested positive.

Jigawa commissioner for health, Abba Zakari, told reporters that the case is currently at Jigawa isolation centre and is responding to treatment.

“They were two migrant persons, both of whom are indigenes of Jigawa State returning from Lagos. Their samples were taken, one positive, the other negative, they are now at one of Jigawa isolation centres,” Mr Zakari said.

However, Mr Zakari, who is also the chairman of Jigawa’s taskforce on COVID-19, said the case was earlier recorded by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Kano and cannot be consider a new case in Nigeria.

Nigeria has about 442 COVID-19 cases as of the time of this report.

Measures taken

Earlier, the Jigawa State Government stated that all mosque goers for Friday congressional prayer must use face masks and ensure two metres distance between one another to avoid the spread of the disease.

The state governor, Muhammad Badaru, on Thursday, stated this after an emergency meeting with the state’s emirs and other stakeholders following the increase in numbers of the COVID-19 confirmed cases in neighbouring Kano State.

Mr Badaru said, “So, seeing what is happening in Kano, we called our emirs and Council of Ulama to review our strategies and see how best we can protect our people without causing too much hardship for them.

“And the resolution is that for now, we will continue to observe Friday prayers, but with an agreement that we practice social distancing of at least two metres in all the mosques in the state,” Mr Badaru said.

“It was also agreed that people will wear face masks or use their ‘Hiram’ (Turban) to cover their nose and mouth, and we will monitor compliance with the directive,” he added.