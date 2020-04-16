Two coronavirus patients recover in Kwara, discharged

Kwara State map
Kwara State map

Two patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Kwara State have recovered and have been discharged, an official said.

The two were discharged on Thursday after testing negative for the pandemic twice.

This was first disclosed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on new media, Fafoluyi Olayinka, on Thursday morning.

He also noted that the state has procured more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers to aid the fight against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“The welfare of health workers who are in the frontline of the fight against the spread of the deadly virus is of importance to the state government, more reason why the government had to fast track the procurement of more protective gears to guarantee the safety of health workers.” Mr Olayinka wrote on Twitter.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Only 25 per cent of Nigerians will get relief items – Minister

This is coming days after some health workers in the state protested the poor welfare condition of their colleagues who are the frontline of treating the pandemic.

As at the time of filing this, the state has two active cases of COVID-19 following the recovery of its first two cases.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 407 cases of the disease in 19 states and the FCT. While 128 patients have been discharged in total, 12 deaths have been recorded.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.