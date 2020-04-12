How Kano got its first coronavirus case – Ganduje

Related News

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has provided more information on the first case of coronavirus in Kano State.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Saturday night that Kano recorded its first case of the deadly disease.

The NCDC does not, however, provide details of infected persons.

However before the NCDC announced the Kano case, Mr Ganduje addressed journalists where he provided information on the patient.

“A 75-year-old retiree and a former ambassador who travelled to Kaduna, Abuja and Lagos and came back to Kano on 25th March. He was not feeling fine for the last few days and voluntarily invited our medical team, who took 10 samples.

“After the sample was returned, it (was) found out that he is positive while the other nine (samples) were negative. It is confirmed today that we have a positive case of COVID-19 in Kano. He has no history of travelling abroad in the last six weeks. Also, his medical report shows that he has a heart problem which aggravated his case,” he said.

Mr Ganduje said the patient is currently at Kwanar Dawaki isolation centre receiving medical attention.

“What we are doing now is tracing all his contacts. Samples were also taken from some of those who had contacts with him,” he said.

The samples taken, according to the governor, were taken to the just commissioned Kano testing centre, at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Mr Ganduje ordered the immediate closure of the private hospital where the patient first visited when he was ill.

‘Not business as usual’

The Kano governor also told residents to be prepared to make sacrifices to ensure the virus does not spread.

“Members of the public should know that, business is not as usual. Movement must be restricted. Tricycle operators must take only one passenger,” Mr Ganduje said.

Kano is one of the states in Nigeria that has not enforced movement restrictions or limited public gatherings.

On Friday, congregational Jumat prayers held in most mosques while markets are still open as usual.

Mr Ganduje, however, said his administration was consulting on its next steps.

“Meetings with Islamic scholars and market leaders are holding soonest, before any decisions are reached,” he said.

“We must take measures that are absolutely necessary, however, hard they appeared to be,” he added. “It is better to bear with hard measures than to just go and die. It is, therefore, necessary for all to know that, social distancing and all other medical advice are absolutely necessary.”

“We have all the protective items for our frontline health workers. We are also looking at some special packages for our frontline health workers: doctors, nurses and lab technicians among others.”

Kano’s index case was one of the 13 new coronavirus cases the NCDC announced on Saturday. Nigeria now has 318 confirmed cases including 10 deaths and 70 recoveries.