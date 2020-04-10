FG disburses N2.6bn to 130,000 poor households in Katsina

Related News

The federal government has so far disbursed N2.6 billion to 130,000 poor households in Katsina State under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme.

Abdulkadir Nasir, Special Adviser on social interventions to Governor Aminu Masari, made the disclosure at a news briefing in Katsina on Friday.

He explained that the disbursement was part of the federal government’s interventions to cushion the harsh effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people.

Mr Nasir said 133,228 households had so far been enrolled into the social intervention programme in the state.

“As at Thursday, going by the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari that allowances be paid for January, February, March and April, cumulating to N20,000 per household, these households have been paid fully over N2.6 billion.

“So far, of the 133,238 households, 130,000 have successfully been paid,” he said.

Mr Nasir also said the federal government spent N473 million monthly under the National Home Growth Feeding programme in the state.

According to him, 338,488 pupils in 1,407 primary schools are benefiting from the programme.

He said 4,097 food vendors were engaged and that N70 was spent per child under the programme.

The governor’s aide further said that 13,478 volunteers in the state currently benefit from the federal government’s N-Power programme.

Mr Nasir further said 8,364 indigenes had benefited from the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme under the TraderMoni.

