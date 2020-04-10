Masari locks down Daura over new coronavirus cases

Related News

The Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari, has ordered a lockdown in Daura Local Government Area of the state after three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Mr Masari said the lockdown would kickoff starting from 7 a.m on Saturday.

“Further to our earlier briefing on the Daura #COVID19 situation; out of the samples sent for testing, 23 results have been returned with 20 being negative while three are unfortunately positive. Incidentally, the three are the deceased doctor’s wife and his two children.

“Though identification and taking of samples is still ongoing in Daura, the state government has decided to put Daura under a total lockdown, starting from 7 a.m tomorrow.

READ ALSO:

“We gave this grace to enable people make necessary purchases.”

He said three pharmacies and three groceries stores have been identified for the people of Daura to patronise following the lockdown

Mr Massari added that the government has made arrangements for palliatives to support the people within the period of the lockdown.

The governor had earlier lifted the ban on Friday prayers and Sunday services in the state.

Below are the tweets by the governor:

Further to our earlier briefing on the Daura #COVID19 situation; out of the samples sent for testing, 23 results have been returned with 20 being negative while 3 are unfortunately positive. Incidentally the 3 are the deceased Doctor's wife and his 2 children. — Aminu Bello Masari (@GovernorMasari) April 10, 2020

Though identification and taking of samples is still ongoing in Daura, the state Government has decided to put Daura under a total lockdown starting from 7am tomorrow. We gave this grace to enable people make necessary purchases. — Aminu Bello Masari (@GovernorMasari) April 10, 2020

However, 3 pharmacies and 3 grocery stores will be identified for people to patronise under strict supervision and when absolutely necessary. The state Government will also provide palliative support to the people of Daura within the period of the lockdown. — Aminu Bello Masari (@GovernorMasari) April 10, 2020

We will continue to monitor situations as they unfold and will not hesitate to lockdown any local government area that may record positive #COVID19 case. We won't falter in putting the whole state under total lockdown should the situation warrants. — Aminu Bello Masari (@GovernorMasari) April 10, 2020