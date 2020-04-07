Prominent politicians on Zamfara cultists’ list – Police

Zamfara map used to illustrate story

The Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, has said names of senior political appointees in the state were discovered on the list obtained from a cultists hideout demolished by the state government on Monday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the house, situated near Gusau new Motor Park in Unguwar Dallatu, Gusau, was raided by the police and later demolished by the state Urban and Regional Planning Board.

Mr Nagogo said on Tuesday while briefing journalists in Gusau that though no arrest was made, the police had recovered some fetish materials including a calabash filled with blood and a list containing names of prominent politicians in the state.

READ ALSO: Fayemi ends self-isolation, relaxes Ekiti lockdown

“I cannot confirm to you at this moment the names, but they are senior political appointees in the state and to assure you that the truth will soon suffice in the course of our investigations,” the police commissioner said.

The Special Adviser to Zamfara State governor on Media and Public Enlightenment, Zailani Bappa said “the governor was shocked to have heard the news of these evil minded people still existing in our society.

“Let me reassure you truly and sincerely that the Governor Matawalle led administration will not leave any stone unturned in its effort to overturn criminality and all criminal activities in the state.”

(NAN)

