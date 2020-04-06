Coronavirus: Kano extends stay at home order for civil servants

Related News

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday extended the stay at home directive issued to civil servants in the state for an additional two weeks.

Mr Ganduje gave the directive while receiving a progress report from the 40-member Kano COVID-19 fund raising committee under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano, Muhammad Bello, and co-chair, Tajuddeen Dantata.

The governor directed civil servants in the state to continue observing the stay-at-home order for another two weeks so as to avoid spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state.

Mr Ganduje said that the extension became necessary following his determination to ensure that all proactive measures are put in place to avoid the outbreak.

He also appealed to Kano residents to strictly adhere to directives from the federal ministry of health and the state government, especially observing social distance, washing hands regularly and staying at home order to avoid being infected.

“We are extending the stay-at-home break given to our workers in the state because it is evidently clear to all that Nigeria is still recording more cases, with the number of five deaths,” the governor said.

Mr Ganduje also maintained that the state’s closure of its boundaries remains in enforce, promising residents that his administration will do everything possible to combat the deadly virus in the state.

The governor commended the committee’s work and assured that very soon it would start distributing relief items to 300,000 households “and other special clusters like orphanage homes, as disclosed by the committee.”

He said he was satisfied with the distribution modalities proposed by the committee, and assured of his maximum support.

While presenting the report, Mr Bello said the total cash at hand that was already in the committee’s bank account stands at N365 million.

According to him, individuals, groups and corporate organisations have donated foodstuff, medical equipments, among others.

Mr Bello revealed that Lebanese Community in Kano also donated foodstuff and other items worth over N1 million.

He disclosed that other segments of the society that made their contributions include members of the National Assembly and their counterparts from the state assembly, commissioners, corporate bodies, business community, other philanthropists.

The governor has also visited Sani Abacha Stadium where Dangote Foundation is constructing a 500-bedded isolation centre.

“The centre is already half way completed with the 250-bed male section completed. The remaining part of the 250 beds would be ready by Tuesday,” the Project Manager of Dangote Foundation, Sanusi AbdulKadir, said.

Mr Ganduje, who spoke while sitting on one of the beds, said “I am not sitting on this bed because of any sickness. You all know that I am COVID-19 negative. I just want to feel the comfort Dangote Foundation has made for those who are found positive. Which we are praying not to have.”