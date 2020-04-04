Coronavirus: Seven persons attend Jigawa governor’s daughter wedding

Jigawa on map
Jigawa on map

There were only seven people in attendance when the governor of Jigawa State, Muhammed Badaru, gave out his daughter in marriage on Saturday as authorities enforce measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The governor’s media aide, Auwal Sankara, in a statement said only seven people were in attendance because the state had earlier restricted large gatherings of people as a means to prevent the spread of the disease.

“The Jigawa State Governor Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has today given out his daughter for marriage while observing social distance and the maximum limit of seven participants in a wedding ceremony,” Mr Sankara said.

The wedding took place at the governor’s residence in Kano, where Umar Adamu took Naseeba Badaru as a bride.

Earlier, the governor ordered that wedding fatiha should be limited to seven people, three each from the bride and groom’s trustees and Imam.

“The governor also shut down four major markets in the state until situations are improve, I urged all citizens to be patient and persevere as we pass through this difficult moment,” Mr Badaru was quoted as saying.

READ ALSO: Why Osun coronavirus cases increased

Jigawa has four major markets that are being patronised on a weekly basis. They include Sara, Shuwarin, Gujungu and Maigatari International livestock markets.

Mr Badaru also said the state “is considering converting its biggest hotel (Three Star) to an isolation centre for the pandemic”.

The governor has also constructed a 20-bed isolation centre in Dutse, the state capital.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.