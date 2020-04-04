Coronavirus: Seven persons attend Jigawa governor’s daughter wedding

Related News

There were only seven people in attendance when the governor of Jigawa State, Muhammed Badaru, gave out his daughter in marriage on Saturday as authorities enforce measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The governor’s media aide, Auwal Sankara, in a statement said only seven people were in attendance because the state had earlier restricted large gatherings of people as a means to prevent the spread of the disease.

“The Jigawa State Governor Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has today given out his daughter for marriage while observing social distance and the maximum limit of seven participants in a wedding ceremony,” Mr Sankara said.

The wedding took place at the governor’s residence in Kano, where Umar Adamu took Naseeba Badaru as a bride.

Earlier, the governor ordered that wedding fatiha should be limited to seven people, three each from the bride and groom’s trustees and Imam.

“The governor also shut down four major markets in the state until situations are improve, I urged all citizens to be patient and persevere as we pass through this difficult moment,” Mr Badaru was quoted as saying.

Jigawa has four major markets that are being patronised on a weekly basis. They include Sara, Shuwarin, Gujungu and Maigatari International livestock markets.

Mr Badaru also said the state “is considering converting its biggest hotel (Three Star) to an isolation centre for the pandemic”.

The governor has also constructed a 20-bed isolation centre in Dutse, the state capital.