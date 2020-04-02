Borno Govt. sanctions 10 filling stations for hoarding petroleum products

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Thursday temporarily withdrew the “Right of Occupancy” of 10 filling stations in Maiduguri for hoarding petroleum products.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Jidda, in a statement in Maiduguri, said the withdrawal was in line with the powers vested on the governor under the state’s Land Use Act.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has directed the temporary withdrawal of their (filling stations) Right of Occupancy, pending the process of revocation of the same land in line with the provisions of Land Use Act and powers vested on him.

“Government hereby warns other filling stations to desist from such acts of economic sabotage as Borno Government will continue to monitor the activities of all filling stations in the state.

Read also: Borno governor approves N578 million scholarship for 23,000 students

“The government will not hesitate to take all necessary actions within the ambiance of the law to bring them to justice,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the announcement of precautionary measures to contain Convid-19 spread in Borno, some filling stations hoarded fuel and sold above approved pump price.

The development prompted Mr Zulum to personally storm some of the suspected stations in Maiduguri to compel them to open and sell to customers at the approved pump price.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.