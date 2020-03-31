COVID-19: Schools defy closure order in Kano – Official

Coronavirus [PHOTO CREDIT: FDA]
Coronavirus [PHOTO CREDIT: FDA]

Some Almajiri Tsangaya schools have defied the Kano State Government directives on closure of schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Chairman of the Task Force Committee on the Enforcement of the School Closure, Lauratu Ado, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

Mrs Ado, who is also the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, disclosed that cases of violation to the order were reported at Dala, Doguwa and Gwale Local Government Areas of the state.

She said the committee could not arrest the proprietors of the affected schools, however, it intimated Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the development.

“We have the names of the schools that violated the order, we have presented the names to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for more measures to be taken.

“We recommended two alternatives to the government either that the committee be re-enforced with security, resources and the media, or the security agencies takes over the task.

“We need the police, we cannot involve police at the ministerial level, we have to inform the state government so that necessary measures should be put in place,” she said.

Mrs Ado advocated for establishment of similar committees in the 44 local government councils to enhance its operations.

She noted that if the state committee received a report of acts of violation, it would forward it to the local committees for necessary action.

“During our exercise, we have not found defaulters, except some few schools we met few staff doing their work. But we ordered them to leave, because there is an order that civil servants should stay at home.

“Because it was our first outing and we did not see students, we did not arrest them but ordered that they should close the schools and leave,” she said.

The state government through the Ministry of Education had set up the committee to enforce compliance with the school closure order.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.