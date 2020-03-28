Coronavirus: Two Kaduna clerics arrested for violating restriction

Nasir El-Eufai [Photo Credit: The Whistler]
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Eufai [Photo Credit: The Whistler]

The Kaduna State government has arrested two Islamic clerics for violating the restriction order imposed by the state government to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Aminu Umar Usman and Umar Shangel were arrested in Malali and Ungwan Kanawa communities of Kaduna North Local Government Area for holding congregational prayers.

Their conduct violated government orders as well as advice given by leaders of faith.

According to a statement by the state commissioner of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the clerics violated the order not to organise religious gathering including Juma’at prayers.

The two Imams held Juma’at prayers despite the consequences.

Meanwhile, all other mosques in the state obeyed the stay at home order, the release added.

Kaduna State has imposed a total lockdown in the state to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state.

About 89 people have so far contracted the disease in Nigeria across 11 states.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to commend citizens that are abiding by the terms of the quarantine imposed on the state as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

“The state government is especially grateful to religious and community leaders who have joined in appealing to the public to abide by public health warnings. We thank the media for amplifying the message of prevention and the security agencies that are enforcing the extraordinary measures.

“However, government has also sadly noted that certain individuals, including clerics, are violating the restriction of movement, large gatherings, trading and congregational prayers. This is patently illegal and irresponsible conduct at a time that requires sober and rational conduct to protect our people from coronavirus,” it said.

It said the state government arrested two clerics for conducting congregational prayers on Friday, March 27 in two communities.

“Malam Aminu Umar Usman and Malam Umar Shangel were arrested in Malali and Ungwan Kanawa communities of Kaduna North Local Government Area for holding congregational prayers. Their conduct violated government orders as well as advice given by leaders of faith.They will be prosecuted accordingly.

“Government wishes to reiterate that it expects compliance with the quarantine orders and will continue to enforce them. Anyone who decides to jeopardy (jeopardise) their prestige and social standing by wanton violation of orders made to protect public welfare and good health can expect a firm response.”

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.