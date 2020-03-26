Zamfara Assembly shuts down over Coronavirus

Related News

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has announced the suspension of all activities including plenary sessions until further notice.

The Speaker of the House, Nasiru Magarya, made this known in a statement issued to journalists in Gusau on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer of the Assembly, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura.

Mr Magarya expressed deep concern over the dreaded coronavirus which is now a global disaster.

He said the Assembly also cancelled all its activities including plenary, committee sittings and oversight functions as part of measures to curtail the spread of the disease in the state.

“Though there is no outbreak of the pandemic in the state, we are aware of the concerted efforts made by all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the disease will not get its way to the state.

“We commend the efforts of Gov. Bello Matawallen for taking proactive measures aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

“With this suspension, members and staff of the House are, therefore, directed to stay at home until further notice,” the speaker said.

Mr Magarya urged members to visit their constituencies to re-orientate their people on how to prevent themselves from contracting the disease through basic hygiene.

The speaker assured the state government of the Assembly’s readiness to promulgate laws that would enhance good and better health care delivery system.

He urged Muslims to embark on prayers and seek for Allah’s intervention over the disease.

(NAN)