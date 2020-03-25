COVID -19: Kano govt. shuts Tsangaya, Qur’anic schools

Related News

The Kano State government has directed all Tsangaya and Qur’anic schools to close down as part of the fight against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The directive was given at an emergency meeting of the office of the Secretary to the State Government and the Ministry of Education with 50 Tsangaya scholars on Wednesday, at Gove rnment House, Kano.

A statement by the Ministry of Education said Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, through the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Alhaji, directed the scholars to close down and send their almajirai (students) home.

He said the directives is to ensure the decongestion of their schools and curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Alhaji said the decision was not aimed at undermining the activities of the Tsangaya schools but to ensure the safety of the people.

The Commissioner of Education, Sanusi Sa’id-Kiru, solicited the cooperation of the Ulamas in compliance with the government’s directives for the closure of the Tsangayas as done to the conventional schools.

The commissioner urged the Ulamas to consider sending their non-indigenous Almajirais to their respective states in the interest of peace and healthier Kano.

The Executive Chairman of the Qur’anic and Islamiyya Schools Board, Yahuza Danzarga, expressed appreciation to the state government over the support and cooperation accorded to the Ulamas in the state.

On Thursday, Kano state government directed public and private schools to close down from Monday.