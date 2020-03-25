Coronavirus: Kebbi Assembly suspends legislative activities

Related News

The Kebbi State House of Assembly on Wednesday suspended some legislative activities as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the action followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by Umar Altine-Suru (Suru constituency).

He said the suspension was necessary to safeguard the health of not only members and other staff of the assembly but also their families and the public at large.

Mr Altine-Suru, who is also the Chairman House Committee on Health, said legislative activities to be suspended include gallery attendance, all public hearing and committees’ sittings.

The lawmaker called on members and the general public to ensure regular hand washing, avoid large gathering, use sanitiser regularly and maintain general hygiene among others to avoid the dreaded disease.

Seconding the motion, Faruku Aliyu-Nassarawa-Jega, who is the House Leader, stressed the importance of the motion, and advised members to see health as a matter of common interest.

The Speaker of the House, Abdulmumin Kamba, adopted the motion and declared activities of the House suspended.

(NAN)