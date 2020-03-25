Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s request to access N50bn loan

Related News

The Kano State House of Assembly has approved the request by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to access N50 billion bond from the Capital Market.

The Speaker of the House, Abdulazeez Gafasa, on Wednesday, read a letter signed by the governor, dated March 24, seeking for their approval to access the loan.

The Speaker, who presided over the plenary, explained that the loan was to enable the government complete some ongoing projects as well as embark on new ones.

Mr Gafasa said the loan, as contained in the letter, would be repaid within 10 years.

The request was subsequently approved after exhaustive deliberations by the lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the House has adjourned sitting to April 13.

The Speaker directed the members to go back to their respective constituencies and embark on prayers against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Gafasa prayed for God’s protection of all Nigerians against the disease and wished those already infected speedy recovery.

