Coronavirus: Kano bans large-capacity buses from state

The Kano State government has directed its civil servants to stay away from office for 14 days as from Wednesday in a bid to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement signed by the commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, on Tuesday, however, said essential service providers are exempted from the stay at home order.

The commissioner explained that the council approved the measures to ensure the prevention and spread of the virus through contacts at government offices across the state.

Buses banned

Mr Garba said while the state is yet to record a single case of the deadly disease, as part of measures to curtail the spread of the virus, the council also banned the inflow of large capacity buses into the state.

He said this was in consideration of the risk involved in the mode of operations of the buses “that involves stuffing of passengers and the unorderly sitting arrangement in the buses”.

“The state government is working tirelessly to ensure the virus does not find its way to the state and if it does, the government is prepared to control and manage it,” the official said.

The commissioner urged residents to ensure adherence to health instructions released by the federal and the state’s ministry of health on how to prevent the disease as well as ensure personal hygiene.

Other resolutions

Other resolutions of the council include the release of N21 million and N17 million for the conduct of 2020 Interim Joint Matriculation Examination at the College of Education and Preliminary Studies and Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso College of Arts and Remedial Studies respectively.

He said the council also approved the sum of N15.5 million and N11 million for 2020 NECO and 2020 NABTED Examinations in respect of qualified candidates all from College of Science and Technical Schools Board.

Mr Garba also announced that the council has approved the release of N10 million for the payment of compensation in respect of demolished service station at Kano Line Terminus belonging to Messrs Equatorial Petroleum Coastal and Process Limited affected by the construction of State Road/Kofar Nassarawa Flyover.