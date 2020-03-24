Sick passenger on Air Peace flight causes coronavirus panic

Panic in Kano Airport as sick passenger arrives on an Air Peace flight over Coronavirus scare
Panic in Kano Airport as sick passenger arrives on an Air Peace flight

A video clip of a sick passenger on an Air Peace flight from Lagos that landed at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, on Tuesday caused fear of a COVID-19 spread in the city.

The one-minute-four-second clip suspected to have been recorded by an airport staff, has background voices saying the pilot had refused to allow the passengers disembark because he suspected coronavirus.

The voices commended the pilot for his supposed action, “as the case may spread the virus to Kano where many people see COVID-19 as conspiracy or media hype. The best thing is the flight should return to Lagos. Since there are confirmed cases in Lagos, or Gwagwalada.”

However, the special adviser to governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Media, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, said the passenger’s sickness was not a case of COVID-19.

According to him, the pilot refused to open the doors when the plane landed after a passenger was reported to be vomiting, pending the arrival of CDC experts who examined the person and found his was a case of flight phobia, being a first-time air traveller.

“The CDC team also took precautionary measures by spraying the entire plane and passengers with disinfectants,” Mr Tanko-Yakasai added. “They equally took details of the passengers in case of any issue that might arise afterward.”

READ ALSO: #Coronavrius: UEFA postpones club competitions indefinitely

Also commenting on the development, the co-chair, Kano State Task Force on COVID-19, Abdulrazak Habib, told journalists that a preliminary test-run on the patient returned negative and he did not have symptoms of COVID-19.

‘’The case is a young man of 17-years old and a first-timer boarding aircraft. The boy boarded the aircraft for the first time and developed phobia,’’ said Mr Habib.”

Mr Habib said the boy was discharged after his data was taken.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.