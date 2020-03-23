Court fixes May 7 for judgment in Sanusi’s suit against Kano anti-corruption agency

Related News

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Monday fixed May 7 to deliver judgment in the suit filed by the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, seeking for an order restraining the Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from investigating him.

A suit filed by Mr Sanusi, in an exparte motion seeking the court to stop the PCACC, its Chairman Muhyi Rimingado, Attorney-General of Kano State and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, from investigating him.

The court had on March 6 restrained the PCACC from investigating Mr Sanusi and ordered the maintenance of status quo pending the hearing of the matter.

The Respondents in the suit are the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Mr Rimingado, Attorney General of Kano State and Mr Ganduje.

When the case came up for hearing, counsel to the applicant, Maliki Kuliya, filed a 14 paragraph counter affidavit dated and filed March 20, attached with four exhibit.

“The Kano Anti-graft agency did not give Sanusi fair hearing, by giving him time and facility that requires to defend himself, so in pursuant to section 36 of fundamental human rights, we urge the court to grant all our prayers,” Mr Kuliya said.

Counsel to the first and second respondents, Usman Fari, also filed a four paragraph counter affidavit to the originating motions dated March 12, supported by one exhibit and also a written address.

” PCACC is not a court of law but only an investigative body, we are just inviting him to the commission for investigation,” he said.

Mr Fari urged the court to dismiss the applicant application.

Responding, Counsel to the third and fourth respondents, Aminu Bello, had earlier filed a six paragraph counter affidavit dated March 17, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit.

Mr Bello also urged the court to dismiss the applicant application.

The judge, Lewis Allogoa, adjourned the suit until May 7 for judgment.

PCACC is investigating Sanusi over alleged land racketeering at Hotoron Arewa and Bubbugaje, in Kano.

Others being investigated by the commission over the alleged offence include Sarki Ibrahim (Makaman Kano) and Shehu Dankadai (Sarkin Shanun Kano).

(NAN)