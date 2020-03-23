Coronavirus: Kano govt evacuates 780 students to other states

The Kano State Government says it has evacuated 780 exchange students to their respective states of origin, to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease.

Aliyu Yusuf, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kano State Ministry of Education, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi, as saying that exchange students from 17 northern states were evacuated to their states as part of preventive measures against coronavirus.

“The evacuation followed directives by the state government for the closure of public and private schools operating in the state to prevent spread of coronavirus,” he said.

Mr Sanusi said the state government accorded premium to ensure sustainability of the student exchange programme initiated in the past 30 years.

He said the programme was designed to solidify the existing unity between the northern states, adding: “It will enable the students to appreciate the diverse culture, social and religion of other northern states as well as to acclimatise with environment other than their own. ”

