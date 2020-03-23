What we will do if Supreme Court reviews Zamfara governorship – PDP

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will call for the review of Supreme Court judgments on some of the elections held in 2019, if the apex court reviews its earlier judgment on the governorship and other elections in Zamfara.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this during a press conference held on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Ologbondiyan said that while the apex court had maintained that its decision were final in the earlier calls for review, the PDP had also stood by the decision of the court.

“Our position in the PDP is that since the Supreme Court has declared that its decisions are final, Nigerians have come to accept it as such.

“But if the apex court, by any way or measure, goes after Zamfara for a review, PDP will be forced to seek for review of other elections that we believed were not fair on our side,” Mr Ologbondiyan said.

(NAN)

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.