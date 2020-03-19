Police neutralize bandits, rescue two kidnap victims in Kaduna

Nigerian Police officers on duty
The Kaduna State Police Command says it has neutralised a group of bandits and rescued two victims in Daku village, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Finance Administration of the Command, Onah Sunny, made the disclosure while briefing journalists on Thursday in Kaduna.

Mr Sunny said the bandits stormed the village at midnight on Wednesday and kidnapped one Dauda Sani and his brother.

“When the Police was informed about the incident they swung into action and intercepted the bandits and engaged them in a gun battle, neutralized one bandit and rescued Dauda Sani and his brother who is receiving treatment in the hospital.

“Due to our superior fire power the bandit ran away and left six of their motorcycles,” he said.

Mr Sunny said other exhibits recovered were two AK 47, 34 live ammunition, three techno phones, rechargeable MP3 torch light, Charm jacket and N268,000.

He called on residents to always alert the police with timely and credible information to save lives and properties.

“The command remains committed to wiping out all forms of criminality in the state.”

(NAN)

