Coronavirus: Nigerian north-west governments shut down schools

North-west Governors in Nigeria have shut down schools for 30 days due to the outbreak of coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

Currently, Nigeria has eight confirmed cases of the virus. Katsina State Government recorded its first suspected case on Wednesday.

According to the Cable Newspaper, the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, addressed journalists at the end of a regional meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Mr Masari, who is also the chairman of the North-west Governors’ Forum, said the decision was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the region.

Mr Masari said the closure will take effect from March 23.

The governor also said there would be sensitisation campaigns to discourage large gatherings until further notice.

“States will continue to wage aggressive campaigns to encourage citizens to uphold personal hygiene, including hand washing and environmental sanitation,” he said.

“The North-west governors as well as their colleagues in Niger and Kwara states which share boundaries with the zone, also resolved to jointly fund security operations aimed at conclusively addressing the security challenges bedeviling their various states,” he added.

Reportedly pesent at the meeting were Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna) Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger).

The governor of Kwara State joined the meeting virtually.

Other preventive measures

The federal government on Wednesday banned foreign travels for all public officials.

This was part of the resolution reached by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Also, many countries, including China, Italy, USA have already shut down their schools and reverted to home schooling and and online classes.