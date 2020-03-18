Court fixes March 23 for hearing on Sanusi’s suit against anti-graft agency

Related News

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday fixed March 23, for continuation of hearing in the suit filed by the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, seeking for an order restraining the Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from investigating him.

The suit filed by Mr Sanusi, in an exparte motion seeking the court to stop the PCACC, its Chairman, Muhyi Rimingado, Attorney-General of Kano State and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, from investigating him.

The court had on March 6 restrained the PCACC from investigating Mr Sanusi and ordered the maintenance of the status quo pending the hearing of the matter.

The Respondents in the suit are PCACC, Mr Rimingado and Mr Ganduje.

When the case came up for hearing, counsel to the first and second respondent, Usman Fari, filed a counter affidavit dated March 17.

Counsel to the third and fourth respondent, Khalifa Hashim, filed an application pursuant to order 48 dated March 17, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit.

Responding, Counsel to the applicant, Nasiru Dangiri, SAN, prayed for an extension of time in order to respond to the motion filed by the respondent challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit.

The judge, Lewis Allogoa, adjourned the suit until March 23, for hearing of the originating summons and substantive matter.

PCACC is investigating Sanusi over alleged land racketeering at Hotoron Arewa and Bubbugaje, in Kano.

Others being investigated by the commission over the alleged racketeering include Sarki Ibrahim (Makaman Kano) and Shehu Dankadai (Sarkin Shanun Kano).

(NAN)