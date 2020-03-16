Sanusi’s Investigation: Kano Assembly suspends five lawmakers

Muhammadu Sanusi, Emir of Kano
The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi. [PHOTO: expressiveinfo.com/]

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday suspended five members for six months over last week’s rowdy session in the house.

The assembly had descended into chaos over the report of its committee that investigated allegations against Muhammad Sanusi, who was later in the week deposed by the state government as Emir of Kano.

The Speaker of the assembly, Abdulazeez Gafasa, at the resumption of the day’s sitting, said the five members were suspended for misconduct and violation of the rules of the house.

The suspended members are Garba Yau-Gwarmai (APC) representing Kunchi/Tsanyawa Constituency, Labaran Abdul Madari (APC) representing Warawa Constituency, and Isyaku Ali Danja (PDP) representing Gezawa Constituency.

The others are Mohammed Bello (APC) representing Rimin Gado/Tofa Constituency and Salisu Ahmed-Gwamgwazo (PDP) representing Kano Municipal.

“The five members were suspended for violating the rules of the house, especially Order IV Sub 4 a, b, d and e disrupted the sittings of the house and prevented proceedings from going on,” the speaker said.

“They behaved violently and even attempted to snatch away the mace in a clear attempt to sabotage the sitting of the house,” Mr Gafasa said.

At the resumption of the house last week Monday, some members attempted to disrupt the sitting.

This followed a move by the ad-hoc committee constituted to investigate the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, to present its report.

The committee had been constituted the previous week and given a week to carry out the investigation and present its report.

Sensing that the committee chairman who is also the Deputy Speaker, Hamisu Chidari, wanted to present the report two days earlier than the deadline, a member representing Dala Constituency, Hussaini Lawal, raised a protest.

Immediately, other PDP members and some APC lawmakers joined the protest, which led to the fracas.

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.