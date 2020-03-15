APC wins Jigawa bye-election

Jigawa on map
Jigawa on map

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Musa Fagen-Gawo, has been declared the winner of Garki/Bubara bye-election in Jigawa State.

The declaration was made on Sunday morning at Bubara Local Government collation centre by the returning officer, Ahmad Kaugama.

The official declared that Mr Fagen-Gawo of APC polled 48,318 votes to defeat his main challenger, Nasiru Dantiye, of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 24,135 votes.

Bashir Umar of Action Democratic Party (ADP) came third with 458 votes.

READ ALSO: Condemnation as Ondo government votes N1.2 billion for LG elections

The winner, Mr Fagen-Gawo, is a biological son to deceased lawmaker Muhammad Adamu-Gawo who recently died in a Dubai Hospital.

Some APC members had protested his candidacy, saying his major criterion was that he is the son of the deceased lawmaker.

The death of Mr Adamu-Gawo led to the vacancy for the House of Representatives seat.

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.