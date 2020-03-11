Sanusi’s Sack: Kano Emirate official resigns

Related News

The principal private secretary to the deposed emir of Kano, Mujtaba Abba, has resigned from the Kano emirate council.

Mr Abba, a half brother to the recently deposed Kano emir, Muhammad Sanusi, also voluntarily relinquished his traditional title of ‘Falakin Kano’.

He told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that he tendered his resignation in a letter written to the secretary of the Kano emirate council, and copied the councillor, finance.

Mr Abba was appointed by Mr Sanusi, and subsequently elevated to the position he held when the former monarch parted ways with his uncle, Isa Sanusi, who was the first person to hold the post in Kano emirate.

Mr Abba did not disclose the reason behind his voluntary resignation.

The letter read in part: “I write formally to inform you that from Monday March 9th, 2020, I have voluntarily resigned my position from principal private secretary of Sarkin Kano Muhammad Sanusi ll. In addition I have also voluntarily relinquished the title of Falakin Kano.

“I hereby wish to express my sincere gratitude to the emirate council for offering me opportunity to serve and I also thank the entire staff of the emirate council for the cooperation they rendered to me during the period of my service. Please accept the assurance of my esteemed regards always.”

‘Not unusual’

It is not unusual for traditional title holders to relinquish their positions if an emir was deposed, or if their preferred candidate fails to ascend the throne.

When Emir Muhammad Sanusi l was removed, his son, Ado Sanusi (Dan’iyan Kano) relinquished his traditional title while Aminu Sanusi (Chiroman Kano), the father of the recently ousted Mr Sanusi ll, boycotted palace activities and the annual Sallah Durbar.

Also the eldest son of Ado Bayero, Sanusi Ado-Bayero, boycotted Kano palace when he failed to succeed his late father, which led to his sack by the now-ousted Mr Sanusi.

Mr Sanusi, who has had running battle with the Kano State governor, Abdullai Ganduje, over the years, was eventually dethroned during the week and ‘banished’ to Nasarawa State.