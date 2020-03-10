Nigerians on Twitter react to Emir Sanusi’s removal

Related News

Nigerians on social media have been reacting to the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The Kano State government on Monday removed Mr Sanusi on sundry charges, including insubordination to constituted authorities.

The former monarch is a reformist and advocate of girl-child education, family planning, reform of the Almajiri system, and has strongly canvassed against polygamy among people who cannot cope with its financial demands.

But Mr Sanusi had been accused several times of playing partisan politics in the 2019 election against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the state government immediately announced the appointment of Aminu Bayero as the new Emir of Kano after deposing Mr Sanusi.

Mr Bayero became the 15th Emir of Kano. Until his appointment yesterday, he was the Emir of Bichi, one of the four emirates created by Governor Ganduje in a step believed to have been taken to curb the influence of Mr Sanusi.

The events in Kano have sparked continuing reactions on Nigeria’s social media since Monday. Some Nigerians have Mr Sanusi’s removal while others have applauded the state government.

Below are some reactions by Nigerians on Twitter to Mr Sanusi’ sack.

Nigerians react

I hope now that GOVERNOR GANDUJE and his co-conspirators have taken their pound of flesh by dethroning the Emir of Kano, their eyes will clear and see later that their own power too is transient! No matter the sins of Emir Sanusi, he is one of the finest citizens of Nigeria. — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) March 9, 2020

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, one of the few Northerners who speak up against child marriage, poverty, out of school children & drug addiction has been removed. After they tried to suppress his voice for many months. You wonder what manner of politics this is & to what end. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) March 9, 2020

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has been dethroned. I feel no sympathy for him. This man was hired by Buhari & APC to spread untold lies that $20billion was missing under GEJ. Today this same Buhari, Ganduje and APC has dethroned him as Emir of Kano. Karma is a bitch. I laugh in GEJ 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zp8KImbDZg — The Omonile Lawyer™ (@MatthewOttah) March 9, 2020

The news of the dethronement of Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi is sad. It is unfortunate that those who should have intervened in the crises did not do enough to contain it. I hope that it does not lead the escalation of civil disorder in Kano. — Bello Shagari (@Belshagy) March 9, 2020

I am intrigued by the legality of the banishment of Emir Sanusi. First reaction would be that it potentially infringes on his Constitutional Freedom of Movement. On further reflection, you realise that the military can legally detain and flog a soldier. What did he sign up for?🤔 — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 10, 2020

"There is no way you can advice the poor not to engage in polygamy when as a young man, you had four wives. He was riding a rolls royce on the poverty ravaged streets of Kano. Clearly, he ran into contradictions" Femi Falana on the deposition of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. #GoFigure — Yetunde Folarin (@xxyettymamaxx) March 10, 2020

Sanusi removal, a lesson to those get traditional ruler's position through a "clear" politics — Angel137 (@Angel1399204340) March 10, 2020

Anyone who knows Sanusi will know he is always open and candid when it comes irregular practices amongst the top officials,why should we always be scared of saying the truth without being crucified for it?we definitely have a very long route of liberation to thread. — Ayeni odunayo (@omosewa_xtie) March 10, 2020

The throne didn't allow the power of your intelligence to shine as it should.

I never really liked the crown on you anyway. Time to dust your resume and sit on the REAL throne.

They say, "Cracks allow light to come in".

It is time! #SanusiLamido#Ganduje pic.twitter.com/GuToIAUKF3 — Aunty Mama (@AnneAdagiri) March 9, 2020