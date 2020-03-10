Nigerians on Twitter react to Emir Sanusi’s removal

Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II of Kano Emirate
Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II of Kano Emirate

Nigerians on social media have been reacting to the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

The Kano State government on Monday removed Mr Sanusi on sundry charges, including insubordination to constituted authorities.

The former monarch is a reformist and advocate of girl-child education, family planning, reform of the Almajiri system, and has strongly canvassed against polygamy among people who cannot cope with its financial demands.

But Mr Sanusi had been accused several times of playing partisan politics in the 2019 election against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the state government immediately announced the appointment of Aminu Bayero as the new Emir of Kano after deposing Mr Sanusi.

Mr Bayero became the 15th Emir of Kano. Until his appointment yesterday, he was the Emir of Bichi, one of the four emirates created by Governor Ganduje in a step believed to have been taken to curb the influence of Mr Sanusi.

The events in Kano have sparked continuing reactions on Nigeria’s social media since Monday. Some Nigerians have Mr Sanusi’s removal while others have applauded the state government.

Below are some reactions by Nigerians on Twitter to Mr Sanusi’ sack.

Nigerians react

TEXT AD:
Discover The Brand New Way To Run eCom Business Without Importing Products, or Pay Upfront. Click here to WATCH>>>
birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.