Ganduje appoints Nasiru Ado Bayero new Emir of Bichi

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State
The Kano State Government has approved the appointment of Nasiru Bayero as the new Emir of Bichi.

Mr Bayero is the younger brother of Aminu Bayero who was on Monday appointed as the new Emir of Kano to replace Muhammadu Sanusi.

Mr Bayero, who is the erstwhile Ciroman Kano, will become the 2nd Emir of Bichi Emirate, one of the four controversial emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to curb the influence of the deposed Mr Sanusi.

The secretary to the government of the state, Usman Alhaji, made the announcement Monday evening.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Kano State Government announced the appointment of the elder Bayero as the new Emir of Kano after Mr Sanusi’s ouster same day.

Mr Bayero, who is the son of late Emir Ado Bayero, was until his appointment the emir of Bichi.

Mr Alhaji made the announcement accompanied by the four Kano Emirate kingmakers at the Kano Government House Monday afternoon.

Later on Monday, security operatives stormed the emir’s palace and evicted Mr Sanusi.

