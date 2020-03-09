ACF calls for calm over Emir Sanusi’s removal

Related News

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for calm and understanding over the removal of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim, made the appeal in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Kaduna.

Mr Ibrahim said the ACF had earlier intervened in the feud between the Kano State Government and Kano Emirate Council in its efforts to ensure an amicable resolution of the issues between them.

He however said with the turn of events, ACF has no alternative than to call on the people of Kano Emirate to remain calm and show understanding of the situation.

Kano State Government dethroned Mr Sanusi earlier on Monday and announced the appointment of Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano.

