One dead, six others kidnapped in Sokoto

NIGERIA: Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The Sokoto State Police Command one Monday said one person was killed and six others kidnapped by unknown gunmen in three communities in Shagari Local Government area of the state.

The police spokesperson, Muhammad Sadiq, told journalists in Sokoto that the incident occurred about 3:30 am on Monday at Gidan Shikkau, Gidan Tsamiya and Kajiji communities.

Mr Sadiq said no arrest had been made, but a team of policemen was on the trail of the gunmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communities are about 57 Kilometres from Sokoto.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the bandits, fired gunshots indiscriminately, killing one person and abducting six others to unknown destination.

A member, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Maidawa Alhaji-Kajiji (APC-Shagari), condoled with the family of the deceased and expressed sympathy for the kidnapped victims.

(NAN)

