Kano police commissioner arrives emir’s palace amidst moves to evict Sanusi

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Habu Ahmadu, on Monday afternoon arrived the palace of the Emir of Kano on a suspected mission to evict the deposed emir, Muhammad Sanusi ll.

The Kano State Government earlier in the day announced the removal of Mr Sanusi from the position.

The commissioner arrived at the palace with armed police officers who immediately barricaded the main entrance of the palace, popularly known as Kofar Kudu.

A palace guard told PREMIUM TIMES that the police were yet to locate Mr Sanusi in the palace.

PREMIUM TIMES observed palace guards standing in groups discussing the sudden turn of events at the palace from where Mr Sanusi had reigned since he succeeded the late Emir Ado Bayero in 2014.

